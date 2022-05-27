Insider Buying: Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) Insider Buys 3,886 Shares of Stock

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Rating) insider Diana Dyer Bartlett bought 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11) per share, for a total transaction of £49,740.80 ($62,590.66).
Shares of Smithson Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,293.85 ($16.28) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,469.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,677.61. Smithson Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,212 ($15.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,040 ($25.67).
About Smithson Investment Trust (Get Rating)
