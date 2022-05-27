Insider Buying: SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Director Acquires 11,922 Shares of Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Director Dov Shiff purchased 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $42,680.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,883,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,901,250.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dov Shiff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Dov Shiff bought 10,824 shares of SQL Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,630.48.

SQL Technologies stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $421,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

