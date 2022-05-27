Insider Buying: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Acquires 3,362 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Warfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $223,906.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $102.80.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

