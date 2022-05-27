Insider Buying: Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Director Purchases $42,717.92 in Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director David A. B. Brown bought 24,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $42,717.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,059.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMS opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WLMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities cut Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

