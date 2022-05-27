Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 11,720.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total value of 11,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,199,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total value of 11,500.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total value of 13,380.00.

Shares of BLZE opened at 6.04 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 5.28 and a one year high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of 13.92.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

