Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $12,615.16 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $12,615.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CFLT stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CFLT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.
Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
