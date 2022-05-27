Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CAO Sells $12,615.16 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $12,615.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,114 shares in the company, valued at $585,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Totem Point Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,298,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.