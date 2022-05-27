Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $459,355.68 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EW opened at $98.57 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $91.52 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

