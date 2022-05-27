Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$11,250.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Raffi Babikian sold 25,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,000.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Friday, April 22nd, Raffi Babikian sold 49,500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$35,808.30.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Raffi Babikian sold 500 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$425.00.

LAM stock opened at C$0.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.