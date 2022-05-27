Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,170 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $487,059.80.

On Monday, February 28th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00.

Shares of PSMT opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $95.47.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,560,000 after purchasing an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

