Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells 12,127 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 12,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $44,869.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 703 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $2,699.52.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,486 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $12,032.24.

On Friday, March 25th, Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 2,153 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $11,044.89.

On Monday, March 7th, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,091 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $17,062.32.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

