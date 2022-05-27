Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Tesoro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $154,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $38.70 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $844.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 187,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,682,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 144.8% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.