Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $104,856.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,112 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $104,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 321,227 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Jeff Fairman sold 888 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $22,910.40.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 0.41. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

