Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $66,720.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Shares of WLFC opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

