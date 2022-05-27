Insperity, Inc. (NSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Insperity has raised its dividend payment by an average of 67.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NSP stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $727,012.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,988,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 129.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

