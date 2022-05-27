Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $37,328,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $511,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.