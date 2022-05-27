International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $146.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.69.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
NYSE IBM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,607,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.98. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.
In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
