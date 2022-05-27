Internet Computer Price Tops $7.49 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.49 or 0.00025646 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $90.34 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 165.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,064.24 or 1.91895396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 189.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.82 or 0.00505940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033221 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 482,034,172 coins and its circulating supply is 233,990,885 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.