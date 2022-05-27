Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.68-$11.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.63 billion-$12.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.Intuit also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.00 EPS.

Intuit stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $415.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.02.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $554.40.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,179,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.