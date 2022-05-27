Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $7.54 on Friday, reaching $306.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,002,820. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

