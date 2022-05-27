Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Up 8.6%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 200,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,819,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVTA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $885.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invitae by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

