INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INVO. Roth Capital lowered INVO Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INVO Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVO. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in INVO Bioscience by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

