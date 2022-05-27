INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on INVO. Roth Capital lowered INVO Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INVO Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 15th.
NASDAQ:INVO opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.43.
About INVO Bioscience (Get Rating)
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
