Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT Lowered to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IOVA. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

IOVA stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,341,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,428,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,845,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

