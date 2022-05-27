IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading 0.1% Higher

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.85. 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93.

Get IQ Healthy Hearts ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Healthy Hearts ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.