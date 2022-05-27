iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 541,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 974,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 305,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $49.10 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.