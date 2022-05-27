iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $51.32. 79,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,590,612. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.