iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,294,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,712,000 after buying an additional 1,279,768 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,512,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,258,000 after buying an additional 722,956 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,614,855 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45.

