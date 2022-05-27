iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the April 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,487,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ESGE stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 133,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,822. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $45.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 116,896 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000.

