iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,495,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

