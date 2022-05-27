iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $108.23. 86,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,127. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.