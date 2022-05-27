iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,501,000. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,110,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,039,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,387,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,460. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

