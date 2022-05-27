iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,007 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,735,000 after buying an additional 615,013 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,552,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 322 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,925. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

