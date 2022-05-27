iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITB. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $60.95. 2,738,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.56. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

