iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.81. 365,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

