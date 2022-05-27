IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stake Boosted by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 275,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,625 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for approximately 1.2% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,880,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 343,337 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISEE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $176,847.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 19,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

