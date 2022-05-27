Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 314.7% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $322,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 99.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 102,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.36. 78,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,693. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

About Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.