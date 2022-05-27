J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 440.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on JSAIY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of JSAIY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,989. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.