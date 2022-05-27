Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Gordon Haskett cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.30.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,540. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

