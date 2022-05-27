Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 35,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 314,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

TXN traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $176.17. 63,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,305. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.