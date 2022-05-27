Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 1,936 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Waste Management by 53.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.24. 11,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,594. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

