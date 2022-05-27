Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after buying an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $145,763,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $11.05 on Friday, reaching $262.76. 64,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,692. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.65 and a 200-day moving average of $286.02. The company has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

