Jag Capital Management LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

Shares of GLOB traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.94. 1,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,197. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.01 and a 200-day moving average of $253.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 1.51. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

