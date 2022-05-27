Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.26. 3,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average of $211.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

