Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 1,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,246. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.29. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

