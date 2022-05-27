Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 487 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $94,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

