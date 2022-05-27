JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

