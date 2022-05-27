JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Anatole Investment Management Ltd

Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,142 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 17.9% of Anatole Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Anatole Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.35% of JD.com worth $327,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $53.68. 10,257,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225,282. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

