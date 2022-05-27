Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.25.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $155.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.30 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 60,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

