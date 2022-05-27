Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $310.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. cut Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $191.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.30. The company has a market cap of $518.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

