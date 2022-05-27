Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $125.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.86.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $89.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.22. Datadog has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,963,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares in the company, valued at $43,827,633.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,985 shares of company stock worth $32,412,953 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,002,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,665,000 after purchasing an additional 360,371 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $5,420,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 148,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.