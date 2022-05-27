Jefferies Financial Group Trims Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price to $30.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,086 shares of company stock worth $1,920,711. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

